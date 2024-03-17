Youtuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police In Snake Venom-At-Rave Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is accused of providing snake venom at a suspected rave party he organised in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday.

Police conducted his medical examination following the arrest, and he will be produced before the court later.

The 26-year-old YouTuber is accused of supplying snake venom for the event, which took place on November 3rd, 2018, at a banquet venue in Sector 51, Noida. Previous forensic tests had shown that samples taken from the party contained snake venom.

Elvish Yadav and six other people were accused of violating IPC Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Elvish was questioned previously, but the former Bigg Boss contender had not been taken into custody by the police.

Elvish rejected the accusations, dubbing them "baseless, fake and not even 1 per cent true".



In early November, it was reported that raids were conducted in Noida Sector 49, and five cobra snakes were recovered from the raid.

Snake venom was discovered there, and it was disclosed that nine other snakes had been rescued during the raid.

In the investigations that followed, the people who were arrested took the name of Elvish.

In February, police officials revealed that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report found venom of cobra and krait species of snakes in samples seized from the party.

