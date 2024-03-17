'Just Stick To What I Do Best': Marizanne Kapp's Approach Ahead Of WPL 2024 Final Vs RCB

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 approaches its final showdown, Marizanne Kapp, the star all-rounder of Delhi Capitals (DC), emphasized the importance of focusing on her strengths to deliver standout performances. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kapp acknowledged her occasional lapses in the second season of WPL but emphasized her commitment to delivering consistent performances. The 34-year-old highlighted the significance of executing her trademark deliveries effectively, aiming to bowl dot balls and secure crucial wickets with the new ball.

"I've found if I just stick to what I do best I usually end up with the wickets or being quite economical. There were some games where I went for a bit of runs when I changed what I do well. When I thought they would maybe try and lap or they were going to run at me or step across the line and I try something different, that's usually when I go for runs. But if they do those things and I stick to what I do best, usually it works out. So I just try and keep it simple, hit my hard back of a length, bowl line and length, and try and bowl as many dot balls as possible," Kapp explained.

Reflecting on her role in guiding DC to the tournament's final match, Kapp underscored the importance of early breakthroughs in the T20 format, particularly against formidable opponents with powerful batting line-ups. Currently leading as the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WPL 2024, Kapp's stellar performance has been instrumental in DC's success, clinching 11 wickets at an impressive average of 14.18 across six matches.

Following a dominant performance in the group stage matches, where DC secured the top spot with 12 points from six victories in eight league games, Lanning's squad now prepares to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the highly anticipated final showdown on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

