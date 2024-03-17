Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT the Noida Police arrested 2 winners, Elvish Yadav, on Sunday in the alleged snake poisoning case. Know some important things about social media celebrity.



Elvish Yadav, a controversial personality, YouTuber, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, was arrested

Noida Police in connection with a snake poison case.

Elvish Yadav, also known as Siddhartha Yadav, is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram.

Elvish Yadav gained recognition after winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

He has also appeared in music videos including Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero.

Elvish Yadav, social media celebrity, and his role in the snake poison case have been among the most widely discussed subjects in recent months.

In November 2023, Elvish and five others were charged with allegedly distributing snake venom to various parties.

Elvish lives with his parents, his father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, and his mother, Sushma Yadav. He also has an older sister, Komal Yadav, who is married.

In addition to running two YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav owns the apparel line Systumm apparel.