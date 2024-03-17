Pawan Kalyan Confident Of NDA Forming Govt In Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chilakaluripet (Andhra Pradesh), March 17 (IANS) Jana Sena chief and popular actor Pawn Kalyan on Sunday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the NDA public rally here along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP national President Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the arrival of PM Modi is a big relief for the state which is crumbling with heavy debts and lack of development.

He said five crore people of the state are feeling happy over the TDP, the BJP, and the Jana Sena coming together.

Recalling that their alliance in 2014 was formed at the world-famous pilgrim town of Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan said that the alliance was announced then with the blessings of Lord Balaji and now again in 2024, the three parties have come together with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga.

"My hearty welcome to Mr Modi who is going to create a record by achieving a hat-trick as the Prime Minister. His arrival here has reposed faith among the people of the state that Amaravati is going to shine again," he stated.

Regretting that no industry has been set up after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, Pawan Kalyan said that on the other hand, the state's existing industries are running away from here unable to bear the harassment.

The percentage of industrial growth in the state in 2014 was 10.4 per cent which is now (minus) three per cent, he said.

The Jana Sena leader observed that Jagan Mohan Reddy feels that he can do anything with the huge amount of money he has, but PM Modi, however, is going to establish 'Ram Rajya' here.

The Kurukshetra battle has begun, Pawan Kalyan said and called upon the people to support the NDA.

The first public rally after the TDP, the JSP and the BJP joined hands evoked a massive response.

TDP MLA and popular actor N. Balakrishna also added glamour to the show.

Simultaneous elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are scheduled on May 13.

NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats. Jana Sena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan came together for a public rally after a gap of 10 years. In 2014, the Jana Sena did not contest the polls but Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance. Pawan Kalyan later distanced himself from both the TDP and the BJP. The TDP too had severed ties with the BJP in 2018.