PVL Season 3: Ahmedabad Defenders Beat Calicut Heroes To Stay Alive, Will Face Delhi Toofans In Eliminator

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders stayed alive in the third season of Prime Volleyball League with a 16-18, 13-15, 15-11, 15-8, 15-13 win over the Calicut Heroes in the Super 5s stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

With the win, Ahmedabad confirmed a spot in the Eliminator and will face Delhi Toofans on Tuesday for a spot in the Final. Calicut Heroes will face off the winner of the Eliminator in the Final on Thursday. Angamuthu was named the Player of the Match.

Mohan Ukkrapandian began with a super serve, and immediately Ahmedabad were on the back foot. With Perotto and Vinith firing from the opposite ends, and Danial charging from the middle, Calicut attacked from all areas of the court. Ilya Burau's monster block and Angamuthu's super serve allowed Ahmedabad to level scores. But Vikas Maan's all-round showing helped Calicut take an early lead.

Danial's super serve highlighted the miscommunication in Ahmedabad's backcourt. Shikhar Singh's presence provided Ahmedabad's defence lethal force. Angamuthu came alive and his powerful spikes troubled Calicut's defence. But Perotto and Ashok continued to charge with spikes and helped Calicut take control. Angamuthu continued Ahmedabad's fightback. Having already confirmed a spot in the final, Calicut tested their bench strength, and Ahmedabad made the most of it to get back into the contest.

Ashok continued to attack well for Calicut but service errors proved expensive for the side. Ashok's overhit on the super-point edged Ahmedabad ahead, pushing the match to the fifth set. The errors and miscommunication among Calicut's ranks kept piling up, and Ahmedabad began cruising. Angamuthu's attacks and Shikhar's blocks helped the Defenders maintain control. Service errors from Calicut favoured Ahmedabad, who picked up a thrilling win and stayed alive in the competition.