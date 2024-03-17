LS Polls: Gurugram Administration Begins Preparations For Polling

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 17 (IANS) With the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections being announced by the Election Commission, the district administration of Gurugram has also started preparations for polling.

According to the schedule, voting will be held in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency on May 25 in the sixth and penultimate phase of the seven-phase elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the district Election Officer, said that notification for the elections will be issued on April 29 and the process of filing nominations will start from the same day.

"Candidates can file their nomination papers till May 6. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 7 and names can be withdrawn till May 9. The time for filing nomination papers will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that for the elections, the candidate will have to open a new bank account. If a candidate is from outside the district, then he should get his name verified by the competent authority.

"The candidate will have to give an affidavit about his movable, immovable property, and character," he added.

He stressed that no political leader would be allowed to use words related to caste and religion in his speech, and political parties would not be allowed to use photographs of temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches on their banners.

He said that if any political party wants to take out a rally or road show, it will be necessary to get permission from the district administration. "When a road show comes out, it should not cause jams. No political party will be allowed to take out a procession from the place where there is a hospital and a trauma centre. Apart from this, loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.," he said.

During the time the Model Code of Conduct is in force, no rest house, post office, or government house can be used by political parties.

"The district administration will endeavour to ensure that the election process is conducted in a peaceful and transparent environment," Yadav added.