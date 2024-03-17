We Have Common Agenda, Says Chandrababu Naidu At NDA Rally With PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chilakaluripet (Andhra Pradesh), March 17 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that the welfare of the people is the common agenda of his party, and its allies - the BJP, and the Jana Sena.

Addressing the NDA's first public rally here in Palnadu district along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, he said that their flags may be different but their agenda is common.

Sharing the dais with PM Modi and Pawan Kalyan for the first time after 2014, Chandrababu Naidu, who recently rejoined the NDA, said that there is no doubt that the NDA is forming the governments both at the Centre and in the State.

The TDP chief said that the meeting is a platform to reconstruct the state which will realise the dreams of the people and work for their welfare.

Maintaining that the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP have joined hands only to take the people's welfare agenda forward, Chandrababu Naidu told the people that the verdict that they are going to give in these elections will decide the future of the state.

Seeking the blessings of the voters for the NDA, he said that PM Narendra Modi is not an individual but a force, transforming India into a power that commands the whole world.

"PM Modi is a leader whose services are praised by almost all the countries and the schemes like Awas Yojana, Ujwal Yojana and Kisan Samman have given a totally new definition for welfare," he said.

Thanking Pawan Kalyan for his support, he said that the Jana Sena Party chief always yearns for the people's progress.

Observing that PM Modi wants to build a poverty-free nation, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to join hands with him in this endeavour and for Viksit Bharat. He said that the PM has taken the nation to a very high position in the world and soon, India will be the number three country in the world in development.

"We will be in a commanding position to dictate to even countries like China and the United States," he felt.

Maintaining that the state has been facing several problems after bifurcation, the TDP supremo said: "We could overcome certain issues but with Mr Jagan (CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) in power in the past five years, the state again has moved backwards."

Observing that the foundation has been laid for Amaravati and several educational institutions with global standards have also been established besides completing 72 per cent of the Polavaram project, he felt that had these been completed, the state would have progressed well and reached the top position in the country.

Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has simply looted all the natural resources and turned the state into a ganja hub, he said that now the condition of the state is so poor that there are no roads even in many areas. Meanwhile, industrialists have been chased out, unemployment is very high in the state and the people have lost mental peace, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minster has polluted politics by filing false cases against several leaders, and Jagan's sister (state Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila) is asking the people not to vote for him.

He claimed that almost all the government buildings have been mortgaged to raise funds and appealed to the people to come forward and support the NDA which only can save the state. Expressing confidence that the NDA is going to win 400 plus seats, he appealed to the people to see to it that the alliance wins all the 25 seats in the state.