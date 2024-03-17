Sheikh Shahjahan's Brother Sent To 5 Days CBI Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) A Kolkata court on Sunday sent Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of suspended Trinamool Congress leader and alleged mastermind of the attack on the ED and CAPF team at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district Sheikh Shahjahan, to five days CBI custody in connection with the attack.

Alamgir was arrested on Saturday evening by the Central Bureau of Investigation after a marathon nine-hour grilling.

On Sunday, he was presented before the court where the CBI counsel moved a plea for 14 days custody, telling the court that the agency had got specific clues about the involvement of Alamgir, and his associates Mafizul Molla and Sirajul in the January 5 attack, and many of the assailants were carrying firearms.

However, the judge only granted five days custody of Alamgir, and his associates, who were also arrested on Saturday evening by the CBI.

During the marathon interrogation on Saturday, sources said that Alamgir and his associates tried to mislead the interrogating officers, either avoiding the questions or giving different answers to the same queries.

Finally, at around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, the CBI took Alamgir and his associates into custody.

On March 13, the CBI issued notice to Alamgir, asking him to be present at its Nizam Palace office on March 14, but he did not turn up on then.