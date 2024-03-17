Dattatreya Hosabale Gets 3-Year Extension As RSS Sarkaryavah, Underlines Sangh's Emphasis On Social Harmony

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai/Nagpur, March 17 (IANS) Dattatreya Hosabale, who has been unanimously re-elected as Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Sunday that social harmony is not a part of the Sangh's strategy but a matter of loyalty and faith.

He said that social change will happen through the gathering and collective efforts of the noble forces of the society.

"The Sangh has taken the resolve to move forward in the direction of social change by connecting the entire society," he said.

Hosabale was unanimously re-elected as Sarkaryavah for the next three years, till 2027, during the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Nagpur.

He said that everyone witnessed the active participation of the society in the historical Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls whose schedule was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, Hosabale said that elections are a great festival of democracy in the country.

"It is necessary to strengthen democracy and unity in the country and maintain the pace of progress. Sangh volunteers will create public awareness in the society for 100 per cent voting. There should not be any animosity, separation, disunity or anything contrary to unity," he added.

"By 2025 Vijayadashami, RSS' target of daily shakha and weekly meetings in all cities, divisions and blocks will be accomplished. The entire society should be organised, this is the dream of the Sangh. Protection of environment, social harmony – this is not the campaign of any one organisation, but of the entire society," Hosabale said at the media briefing.

He also said that "untouchability is visible but its effect is very less in cities".

"There should be no discrimination in the society regarding village pond, temple and crematorium," he said.

On Sandeshkhali violence, he said that the delegation of the victimised women has requested the President to ensure that the perpetrators are given the harshest punishment.

"All the workers and inspired organisations of the Sangh are actively standing with those victimised women at every level," he added.

On the minority issue, the RSS Sarkaryavah said: "We oppose minority-based politics. All the Sarsanghchalaks have worked for coordination by communicating with Muslim and Christian leaders."

On Manipur violence, Hosabale said that the social conflicts that took place in Manipur recently are "very painful".

"We tried to normalise the situation by communicating with their leaders (of Kuki and Meitei communities) and we got success in that," he added.

Meanwhile, Hosabale also announced a new RSS executive council for 2024-27 comprising Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Atul Limaye and Alok Kumar.