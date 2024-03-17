PM Urges Andhra To Vote For 'Double-Engine Sarkar' For Rapid Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Chilakaluripet (Andhra Pradesh), March 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for "double-engine sarkar" of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for rapid development of the state.

Addressing a mammoth rally of the NDA in the state's Palnadu district, he appealed to people to vote for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh'.

Sharing the dais with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan after a gap of 10 years, the Prime Minister said that the next five years will be important for the rapid development of Andhra Pradesh.

He promised that over the next five years in Andhra Pradesh, welfare schemes will be expanded, new opportunities will be created for youth and women, infrastructure will be taken to new heights, and there will be port-led development and expansion of the 'blue economy'.

This was the NDA's first public rally in Andhra Pradesh for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, scheduled on May 13.

Titled 'Prajagalam' (people's voice), the public rally was the first show of strength by the TDP, the BJP and the JSP after they forged their alliance.

PM Modi stated that the NDA government will take major decisions in its third term.

"The poll bugle was sounded only yesterday. This time, results are to be declared on June 4. People have already started saying '4 June ko 400 paar'," he said.

Claiming that the NDA carries together regional aspirations and national progress, he said the number of NDA partners was increasing and the alliance was growing in strength.

Stating that the BJP carries along all partners in the NDA, he said that, on the other hand, Congress uses and throws away its alliance partners.

"Today Congress may have been compelled to form the INDIA alliance but their thinking remains the same," he said, noting how the Left and Congress in Kerala target each other, what the Trinamool and Left speak about each other in West Bengal, and how the Congress and AAP abuse each other in Punjab.

"When they are fighting before elections for their vested interests, you can imagine what they will do after elections," he said.

Targeting the state's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Congress, he said they are one and the same. He appealed to people not to commit the mistake of treating "Jagan's party" and the Congress as different.

Stating that members of the same family are running two parties, he said their game plan is to divide the anti-YSRCP votes so that NDA does not get the benefit.

PM Modi claimed that people are so angry with the state government that they have made up their minds to remove it from power. There is competition among state ministers in corruption, he remarked.

"There was a need to promote a positive environment for speedy development of Andhra Pradesh and people are watching how this received a setback during the last five years," he said.

He praised the leaders of the TDP and JSP.

"For long, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been working day and night for your rights and development of Andhra Pradesh. NDA's goal is the construction of Viksit Andhra Pradesh for Viksit Bharat. NDA's double engine sarkar in Andhra Pradesh will speed up the state's development," he said.

He asserted that the NDA government has been serving and caring for the poor in the last 10 years. He said during these 10 years, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty. He also mentioned how the Central schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi benefited people in Andhra Pradesh.

Stating the Centre is developing Andhra Pradesh as an education hub, he referred to various educational and research institutes launched in the state. These institutes include the NIDM, the National Institute of Custom and Indirect Taxes at Palasamudram, the IIT in Tirupati, the IIITDM in Kurnool, the IIM in Vizag, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, the AIIMS at Mangalagiri, the NID at Vijayawada, the NIT at Tadepalligudem, and Central Tribal University at Vizianagaram.

PM Modi invoked TDP founder and legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao, recalling how he brought to life the roles of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Krishna on the screen.

"Throughout his life, he fought for farmers and the poor. He had to bear the atrocities of the Congress," he said.

He also alleged that the Congress always insulted the self-respect of Andhra Pradesh. Asserting that the NDA government always honoured the self-respect of Telugus, he said on NTR's birth anniversary, a commemorative coin was released. The Prime Minister said the NDA government recently conferred Bharat Ratna on the son of Telugu soil P. V. Narasimha Rao and alleged that Congress insulted him.

"The BJP and the NDA always rose above party lines to honour leaders dedicated to the nation," he said.

He said the festival of democracy began in the country today and requested people in the rally to turn on flashlights of their mobile phones to welcome it.