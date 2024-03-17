Bihar LS Results Will Surprise Everyone: Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 17 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the Bihar results in the upcoming Lok Sabha election will surprise everyone.

“The biggest festival of democracy has started. Bihar results will surprise everyone. Our preparation for the Lok Sabha election is completed and we will contest the election with full strength. We are confident that we will win big in the Lok Sabha election,” the LoP said.

He said that various television channels have been doing surveys ahead but the result of Bihar will surprise everyone.

“I am using the 'surprising result' word again. The common voters are different from what is shown in surveys. People in Bihar will vote on the work done during the 17-month tenure of the Mahagathbandhan government versus 17 years of the NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar. People are also analysing what the Central government has done for Bihar in the last 10 years,” LoP Yadav said.

He said that the Centre has not given anything to Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of his party also criticised it when they were in the Mahagathbandhan government.

“We enhanced reservation up to 75 per cent in Bihar. The NDA government did nothing as far as reservation is concerned while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also turned silent after joining NDA. He is our senior and we understand his compulsions,” Yadav said.

“I want to challenge the Central government on permanent jobs. They should make the data public about who gave more jobs was it the NDA government or the Mahagathbandhan government in the 17 months. They have failed to address issues like price hike, farmers' issue, among others. If the Centre would not help backward states like Bihar, how will the country develop,” he said.

He said that NDA won 39 seats of Lok Sabha from Bihar in the 2019 election. Those 39 MPs should point out the developmental work they have done in their respective constituencies in the last 5 years.

“How many industries came to Bihar? When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister, he had given many railway factories, introduced Garib Rath trains, low fares in trains, coolies were given permanent jobs and various trains were given to Bihar,” the LoP said.

When asked about NDA leaders claiming more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election, Tejashwi said that they can say anything but the INDIA bloc is concentrating on the issues related to the common people.