Winners Of Gold At AGF Trophy In Baku Awarded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the "AGF Trophy" international gymnastics tournament held in Baku were awarded.

Azernews informs that the Azerbaijani gymnasts competing among adults were awarded medals in movements on separate instruments.

Members of the Azerbaijan national team Nikita Simonov won gold in rings, Ivan Tikhonov won gold in parallel arms, bronze in rings, Rasul Ahmadzade won gold in free movements, bronze in parallel arms, Nazenin Teymurova won gold in pole vault, bronze in arms of different heights, and Murad Agarzayev won silver in free movements.

It should be noted that the "AGF Trophy" international tournament organized in Baku will be concluded today.