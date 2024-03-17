               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Winners Of Gold At AGF Trophy In Baku Awarded


3/17/2024 10:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the "AGF Trophy" international gymnastics tournament held in Baku were awarded.

Azernews informs that the Azerbaijani gymnasts competing among adults were awarded medals in movements on separate instruments.

Members of the Azerbaijan national team Nikita Simonov won gold in rings, Ivan Tikhonov won gold in parallel arms, bronze in rings, Rasul Ahmadzade won gold in free movements, bronze in parallel arms, Nazenin Teymurova won gold in pole vault, bronze in arms of different heights, and Murad Agarzayev won silver in free movements.

It should be noted that the "AGF Trophy" international tournament organized in Baku will be concluded today.

MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search