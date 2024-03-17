Winners Of Gold At AGF Trophy In Baku Awarded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the "AGF Trophy"
international gymnastics tournament held in Baku were awarded.
Azernews informs that the Azerbaijani gymnasts competing among
adults were awarded medals in movements on separate
instruments.
Members of the Azerbaijan national team Nikita Simonov won gold
in rings, Ivan Tikhonov won gold in parallel arms, bronze in rings,
Rasul Ahmadzade won gold in free movements, bronze in parallel
arms, Nazenin Teymurova won gold in pole vault, bronze in arms of
different heights, and Murad Agarzayev won silver in free
movements.
It should be noted that the "AGF Trophy" international
tournament organized in Baku will be concluded today.
