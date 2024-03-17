Azerbaijan Is Country To Restore And Preserve All Religious Monument: US Pundit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Inequality, and scarcity of natural resources have been one of
the important issues which mankind has been trying to solve for a
long. The issue got more importance, especially after the
Industrial Revolution in Europe. Following the Revolution,
then-philosophers and intelligentsia focused on the issue that
resulted in the bloody coups-de-eta and revolutions in the World.
Despite all promises, the left movement could not bring equality in
the world.
As for the scarcity of national resources, the world has been
drumming up for warning. The population ramps up thanks to the
invention of new medicaments and the development of healthcare. The
number of population has increased several times in the last
century which has never happened throughout history.
The XI Global Baku Form also discussed the issue and tried to
find the resolution, whether the scarce of national resources meet
the demands of population in the future.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Frank
Musmar noted that inequality as a term emerges to become
problematic once people start feeling the unfair distribution of
power, resources, the rights they can exercise, and the
opportunities they can access. He said that in the last century, a
new form of inequality emerged and started limiting people's
freedom according to different factors, including but not limited
to gender, age, origin, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation,
class, and religion.
“Official estimates suggested that 91.4 million people across
the EU (around a fifth of the population), of whom 17.9 million
were children, are at risk of poverty or social exclusion (defined
as living with severe material deprivation or chronic
underemployment), with inequality levels static or worsening since
the 2008-9 financial crisis. Inequalities of opportunity due to
power abuse cause a lack of access to justice and affect a person's
life expectancy and access to essential services such as
healthcare, education, water, and sanitation. Inequality is crucial
in any society; it can alter people's trust, participation,
attitudes, and happiness,” Musmar said.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan is one of the unique countries in
terms of diversity and human and natural resources and
historically, the country has given many examples of fairness and
equality. Dr Frank Musmar emphasized that on May 28, 1918,
Azerbaijan created the first parliament with 11 parties and
factions, including two Armenian factions within the parliament;
Second, Azerbaijan gave parity to women to receive the right to
vote in Baku before most European and American countries.
“After the second independence, Azerbaijan restored and
preserved many religious monuments equally, such as the Kish church
temple (the first Albanian-Christian temple in the caucuses) in the
Sheki region of Azerbaijan, the Albanian churches in Gabala, and
the Shamakhi Juma Mosque. Today, Azerbaijan enjoys the freedom of
religion. Muslims, Jews, and Christians can all worship openly and
freely,” the professor added.
As for scarcity of national resources, he underscored that
Azerbaijan has a wealth of natural resources, such as the gas field
of Garadagh, the Caspian Sea's shelf zone, and the Baku and
Absheron archipelago. He said that the wealth spread to iron,
titanium, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, chromite, polymetals, and
molybdenum ore deposits. Most importantly, water. Azerbaijan's
government built 780 kilometers of drinking water pipelines this
year to combat the reduction of water resources. Also, the
population was given two reservoirs and 480 springs for use.
“ We are already using 2 to 3 times more of the
Earth's natural resources than what is sustainable. If we do not
act now, we will see the consequences of depletion of natural
resources – and it won't be pretty. For example, only 2.5% of the
world's water is fresh. Our water resource depletion is more severe
than the current oil depletion. There are substitutes for oil, but
nothing can replace our drinking water. Drinking water shortage,
food shortage, famine, less transportation, smaller economies, and
higher prices. Drought will cause soil erosion, global warming,
species extinction, and biodiversity loss,” the US pundit
concluded.
