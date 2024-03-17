Russia Expropriates Nearly 500 Enterprises In Occupied Areas - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian invaders seized control of almost 500 enterprises and continue to "nationalize" households.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians pursue economic terror in occupied territories. They snatched almost 500 enterprises, imposing management involving occupation administrations. Now the ruscists are reporting that the enterprises they captured are 'resuming work,'” the official wrote.

At the same time, Fedorov pointed out, the invaders are verifying registers of real estate property, adding entire apartment blocks to the list of“vacated” property.

"It is extremely difficult to return such property to rightful owners even if they manage to make it to the occupied territory," the administration chief noted.

As reported, in Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians are re-registering local farmland in breach of Ukrainian law.