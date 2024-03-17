UNRWA Reports 23 Million Tons Of Rubble From Destruction In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 17 (Petra) -- An estimated 23 million tons of debris have accumulated as a result of the destruction in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)."It will take years to remove rubble and dispose of unexploded weaponry," UNRWA said Sunday in a statement. It noted that homes, schools, clinics, and other civilian infrastructure have been affected, devastating the lives of more than two million people.