German Chancellor Leaves Jordan

Aqaba, Mar.17 (Petra) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday left the port city of Aqaba after concluding a working visit to the Kingdom during which he met with His Majesty King Abdullah II.The German Chancellor was seen off at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba by Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's (ASEZA) Board of Commissioners, Nayef Fayez, Governor of Aqaba, Khaled Hajjaj, German Ambassador to Jordan, Bertram von Moltke, and a number of officials.

