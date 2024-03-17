Cabinet Issues New Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.17 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the Coordinated National Plan to Confront Earthquakes, and circulate the document to the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures in this regard.The plan, which was drafted by the National Center For Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), takes into account the feedback of its "Safety Path 3" exercise, aimed to coordinate national efforts to deal with circumstances and repercussions of possible earthquakes.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the Coordinated National Plan to Confront Repercussions of Cyber Threats and Incidents, aimed to avoid cyber repercussions and threats and confront them "efficiently and effectively" to ensure sustainability of work and maintain people's safety, property and information.Additionally, the council decided to agree to exempt tenants of food truck sites within boundaries of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) from 95% of the 2019-2020 rents, provided that the remaining amount is paid in full within a 1-month period from the date of the decision issuance.The decision comes in view of the difficulties facing those tenants and in view of the closures that occurred during Covid-19 pandemic.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve recommendations of the settlement and conciliation committee related to settling pending cases between 2, 134 taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.Addressing the session, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, stated that the supervisory teams carried out a total of 116 inspection tours during period spanning from 7/-13/2024, during which 2,164 establishments were visited and 89 violation tickets were issued.The total number of establishments visited since beginning of 2024 reached more than 19,000 entities during which approximately 1,023 violations were issued, while the ministry received and addressed 414 complaints, Shamali pointed out.Regarding prices in local markets, Shamali said by monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, the markets witnessed "stability" in the prices of 53 basic commodities, and a slump in the prices of 26 others, while 11 items rose, most notably some types of chicken and meat.Shamali reiterated that Jordan's goods reservoire is "safe and stable," adding that movement of freight and import of goods is continuing at a "good pace" without any obstructions.