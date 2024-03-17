Prime Minister Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh issued on Sunday a communiqué specifying the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, starting from the morning of Tuesday, the ninth of April, until the evening of Friday, the twelfth.The statement mandates the suspension of work for all ministries, official departments, public institutions, public universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies. Exceptions are made for ministries and official departments with duties that necessitate operational continuity.

