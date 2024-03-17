Meeting Explores Ways To Increase JCA's Regional Recontruction Share

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) -Jordanian Contractors Association (JCA) discussed the coordination mechanism and outcomes of Reconstruction Committee in Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi Coordination Council, with representatives of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Public Works, Housing, Industry, Trade and Investment.In a JCA statement, the joint meeting stressed the importance of continuing work to ensure that the Jordanian contractor is an "important" part of the reconstruction process in neighboring countries.During the meeting, JCA head, Ayman Khudairi, said the association is working to serve interest of the Jordanian contractor, the citizen, and the economic sector.Khudairi also pointed to the importance of working to stimulate the Kingdom's economic sector and continue its activity by exporting contracting and reconstruction services to neighboring countries.Khudairi stated that the JCA made a "remarkable" effort in exporting services of Jordanian contracting companies by enhancing partnership with stakeholders, calling for launching a joint body for this purpose, which requires "clear" common policies from all concerned parties.Meanwhile, JCA Deputy Head, Fouad Duwairi, said the committee came out with recommendations and addressed concerned Iraqi authorities to continually export Jordanian contracting services to contribute to Iraq's reconstruction.