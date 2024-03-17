Jordan-Kazakhstan Ties Strengthened Through Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - MP Ramzi Ajarmah, head of the Jordanian-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Association, emphasized the robust ties between Jordan and Kazakhstan, rooted in the leadership of both nations.In a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador Aidarabek Tumatov on Sunday, Ajarmah underscored the importance of bolstering relations, particularly in parliamentary, economic, and tourism spheres, urging mutual sharing of expertise and investment in Jordan, especially in energy and agriculture.Ajarmah commended Kazakhstan's support for His Majesty King Abdullah II's stance on halting the Israeli war on Gaza and sustaining food and medical aid delivery to its people.Highlighting the modernization of the political system, he noted the allocation of 41 seats in the upcoming Lower House to parties.Tumatov emphasized the enduring Jordanian-Kazakh relations built on a solid foundation over three decades, stressing the importance of expanding investment opportunities.He affirmed Kazakhstan's alignment with Jordan's position to halt Israeli war on Gaza and lauded King Abdullah II's initiatives in this regard.Tumatov mentioned his country's provision of approximately one million US dollars to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).