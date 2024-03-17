New Video From ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Shows Gandhi-Savarkar Clash Of Ideologies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The new promotional video from the Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' shows the ideological battle between Mahatma Gandhi and the subject of the film V.D. Savarkar.

The video shows Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy of non-violent resistance juxtaposed against Veer Savarkar's ideology of armed revolution as the catalyst for India's freedom.

In the promo, Mahatma Gandhi claims that "Ram Rajya" is achieved through non-violent sacrifices and civil disobedience. While Veer Savarkar states that achieving“Ram Rajya” is only possible by defeating the Ravan.

Earlier, Randeep spoke about his journey on the film being a testing one given that it had been 2 years in the making. However, he found strength in his perseverance.

He told IANS:“The journey was honestly quite testing given that it's my first film as a director. However, I invested my energy in making the story more detailed. Normally, anyone would start with a film on a smaller scale or a short film for their directorial debut but, it was not in my hands and it was not my intention to become a director of the movie but it happened as the film took its course. The opportunity came my way and I told myself, 'Okay, now you gotta do it well like how you put your 100 per cent in acting'.”

“I gave it my all and also learned many nuances of filmmaking. As an actor, you somewhere know about these things but you don't pay much attention to them. But, when you don the hat of a director, you need to closely monitor these things,” he added.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release on March 22, 2024 in Hindi and Marathi.