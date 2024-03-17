Sr Women's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, Odisha Seal Quarterfinal Berths With Emphatic Wins

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 17 (IANS) Goals came down as monsoon rain for favourites Hockey Haryana as they slammed Le Puducherry Hockey 22-0 in a Pool D match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunager, Pimpri here on Sunday.

Drag-flicker Deepika fired six goals including a hat-trick, getting on the board in the 4th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 42nd, and 49th minutes. India international Navneet Kaur (2nd, 33rd, 45th), Neelam (15th, 25th, 30), Monika (17th, 19th, 53rd), Jyoti (32nd, 33rd), Sharmila Devi (35th, 41st, 45th), Neha Goyal (40th) and Udita (42th) also pumped in goals to register the emphatic win for Hockey Haryana. Hockey Haryana is currently on top of Pool D with two wins from as many games.

Hockey Association of Odisha also made it to the quarterfinals with an easy 6-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh in their second and final Pool E match. Dipti Lakra (19th, 23rd) scored a brace, while Ajmina Kujur (15th), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (30th), Mariana Kujur (50th), Lilima Minz (51st) were the goal scorers for Hockey Association of Odisha. Hockey Chandigarh's lone strike came from the stick of Priyanka in the 26th minute.

Hockey Association of Odisha topped Pool E with two wins from as many games and qualified for the knockout stages ahead of Hockey Chandigarh and Goans Hockey.

In a Pool F match, Hockey Mizoram thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 20-2 in a lop-sided affair to register their second consecutive win. India striker Lalremsiami (6th, 29th, 34th, 36th, 56th, 60th) slammed six goals, while Lalrinpuii (13th, 15th, 26th, 51st, 57th), Lalneihpuii (14th, 22nd, 49th), Vanlalhriatpuii (27th, 39th), H Lalruatfeli (11th), Lalthantluangi (17th), F. Lalbiaksiami (18th) and Marina Lalramnghaki (33th) also fired home for Hockey Mizoram.

Hockey Rajasthan's two consolation goals were scored by Usha Kumari (33rd) and Manisha Sharma (46th). Hockey Mizoram are still in the race for a last-eight berth.

Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha, thus, joined Hockey Madhya Pradesh (Pool A), Hockey Maharashtra (Pool B), Hockey Jharkhand (Pool C) and Hockey Bengal (Pool H) in the quarterfinals, with two more knock berths still to be decided.

Late on Saturday evening, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 3-0 in a Pool H match, while Hockey Uttarakhand beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 5-0 in Pool G.

RESULTS:

Pool-D: Hockey Haryana 22 (Navneet Kaur 2nd, 33rd, 45th; Deepika 4th - p.c, 11th, 14th, 15th - p.c, 42nd - p.c, 49th - p.c; Neelam 15th, 25th - p.c, 30 - p.c; Monika 17th, 19th - p.c, 53rd; Jyoti 32th, 33rd; Sharmila Devi 35th, 41st, 45th; Goyal Neha 40th; Udita 42nd) bt Le Puducherry Hockey 0. HT: 10-0

Pool-E: Hockey Association of Odisha 6 (Dipti Lakra 19th; 23rd; Ajmina Kujur 15th; Jiwan Kishori Toppo 30th - p.c; Mariana Kujur - 50th p.c; Lilima Minz 51st - p.c) bt Hockey Chandigarh 1 (Priyanka 26th - p.c). HT: 4-1

Pool-F: Hockey Mizoram 20 (Lalremsiami 6th, 29th, 34th - p.s, 36th, 56th, 60th; H Lalruatfeli 11th - p.c; Lalrinpuii 13th - p.c, 15th, 26, 51 - p.s, 57th; Lalneihpuii 14th, 22nd - p.c, 49th; Lalthantluangi 17th - p.c; F.Lalbiaksiami 18th; Vanlalhriatpuii 27th - p.c, 39th; Marina Lalramnghaki 33th) bt Hockey Rajasthan 2 (Manisha Sharma 46th - p.c; Usha Kumari 33rd).

Saturday results:

Pool-H: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 6 (Nandhini 14th - p.c, 15th, 34th, 41st; Krishnapriya 24th - p.c; Sabarimanidevi 59th) bt Hockey Gujarat 0. HT: 3-0.

Pool-G: Hockey Uttarakhand: 5 (Komal Dhami 7th; Beena Pandey 12th - p.c; Mamta Bhatt 17th - p.c, 29th - p.c; Hema Singh 57th - p.c) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.: 0. HT: 3-0.