14Th Edition Of Kolkata\'S Leading Fashion And Lifestyle Exhibition, Fireflies Held At Taj Bengal, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 16th March, 2024: FIREFLIES, Kolkata\'s leading fashion and lifestyle event, concluded its successful 14th edition today at the Taj Bengal, Kolkata. Themed \"Drench in Luxury,\" the one-day exhibition showcased a dazzling array of products, attracting a crowd of fashion enthusiasts and celebrities. FIREFLIES is organized by Mrs. Priti Agarwal, Mrs. Sneha Tapdiya, Mrs. Saloni Bhalotia, and Ms. Shillpi Goel - a team with diverse backgrounds united by their passion for creativity and perfection in fashion and lifestyle.



The exhibition was graced by the presence of various celebrities and eminent personalities like: Tanusree Chakraborty, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Richa Sharma, Mumtaz Sorcar, Moubani Sorcar, Mallika Banerjee, Sayantani Guhathakurta, Shreya Pande, Falaque Rashid Roy, Subhamita Banerjee, Rita Bhimani, Sudarshan Chakravorty, Sonal Ravi Srivastava, Poulomi Polo Das, Jessica Gomes and many others.



FIREFLIES offered a wave of style for every taste and one-stop shop for discerning shoppers, featuring over more than 65 curated stalls. From renowned designer labels and emerging talents to homeware and wellness havens, the event catered to every taste. Attendees reveled in discovering the latest trends in ethnic Indian and international western wear, from smart casuals to trendy and chic. The exhibition also featured bridal collections, accessories, garments, home decor, and lifestyle products. FIREFLIES serves as a platform for both established names and aspiring talent in the fashion and lifestyle industry. The event focuses on current trends and offers a range of products catering to different budgets. It provides a unique opportunity to discover a diverse array of exclusive products under one roof.



Speaking to the media, Mrs. Priti Agarwal and Mrs. Sneha Tapdiya, Curator of Fireflies said, â€œFashion to us is P-Fashion as there is a lot of passion in fashion. We aim to create a niche in the world of fashion and lifestyle, showcasing the best of creations and ensuring the best buys. Shimmering fabrics that evoke flowing water, cool color palettes of blues, greens, and silvers, and accessories that resemble pearls, shells, or water droplets laid emphasis on our theme of Drench in Luxury. The exhibition layout incorporated water features like fountains or cascading displays, further enhancing the themeâ€.



On this occasion, Mrs. Saloni Bhalotia and Ms. Shillpi Goel, Curator of Fireflies said, â€œFireflies provide a perfect platform for participants to gain maximum exposure and connect with various sales channels and consumers. This Drench in Luxury approach uses water as a metaphor for luxury and indulgence. Here, the focus is on high-quality materials, intricate designs, and a sense of exclusivity. We have used cool, watery tones of blue and green to create an atmosphere of luxury and serenity. The exhibition showcased limited-edition collections, designer collaborations, and luxurious lifestyle products.â€



The event not only provided an interactive platform for businessmen and entrepreneurs but also offered designers a chance to showcase their collections. Consumers benefited from inspirational ideas and stunning lifestyle solutions presented by various brands, including Saatvika, Medhavini Khaitan, Ohas, House of Giani, House of Ganges, Revelry, Youmaa, Avama Jewellers, Off the Hook, Rutuja Thomas, Zuilee, Harshita Sultania, Prashant Chouhan, House of Preeti Mehta, Suman Thard, Anshika Jain, Virrayaa, Nona Sarna, Style Addict, Binita Tanna, She Shoo, Tad, Just Billi, Ruchika Malika Pret, London Homes and many more. The resounding success of the \"Drench in Luxury\" themed FIREFLIES exhibition has left attendees eager for more.

