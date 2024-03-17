               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Powerful Explosion Reported In Mykolaiv


3/17/2024 9:07:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion rang out in Mykolaiv on Sunday, March 17.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Explosion in Mykolaiv. We are clarifying [the details]. I will provide information later," Sienkevych wrote.

Mykolaiv region governor Vitalii Kim, in turn, posted on Telegram that "there was a hit in Mykolaiv."

On March 16, Russian troops fired artillery at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

