Powerful Explosion Reported In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion rang out in Mykolaiv on Sunday, March 17.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"Explosion in Mykolaiv. We are clarifying [the details]. I will provide information later," Sienkevych wrote.
Mykolaiv region governor Vitalii Kim, in turn, posted on Telegram that "there was a hit in Mykolaiv."
On March 16, Russian troops fired artillery at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN17032024000193011044ID1107987167
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.