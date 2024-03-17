Siberian Battalion Fighters Enter Village Of Gorkovsky In Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion, fighting against Putin's regime in Russia, said that early on March 17, they entered the village of Gorkovsky in Russia's Belgorod region and seized the local administration.

They announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Units of the Russian liberation forces, together with volunteers of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the settlement of Gorkovsky in the Russian Federation and captured the building of the local administration," the post reads.

The fighters also published a photo of them standing on the Russian flag and the flag of the Belgorod region, holding a plaque from the local administration building.

Later, the Freedom of Russia Legion published a video on Telegram , confirming the capture of the settlement in the Belgorod region. The video shows the fighters unfurling their flag on the Gorkovsky administration building, tearing down the flags that were hanging there.

"The excellent joint work of the Russian liberation forces with Ichkerian volunteers! We briefly describe it for Putin's propagandists: at the order of curators from the West, using the money of their taxpayers, a village was built in Chornobyl, which is identical to the village of Gorkovsky in the Belgorod region," the fighters wrote.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion -- Russian volunteer formations fighting on the side of Ukraine -- entered Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions on March 12 as part of a joint operation.