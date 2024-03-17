Azerbaijan National Judo Teams Tested For Belt Degrees

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official examination for belt degrees was held at the
training center for national judo teams, Azernews reports, citing
the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF).
According to the ACF, more than 250 athletes passed the exam
according to their age.
Judokas were presented with appropriate belts and
certificates.
ACF sports director Kamran Talybov said that the 4th such event
was held: "Before that, belt degree exams were organized in the
cities of Baku, Ganja and Sabirabad. After that, it is planned to
be held in different regions and cities throughout the year. Today,
a total of 250 "Many athletes took the exam at different belt
levels. The main goal is to test the children's basic knowledge,
technical skills and expand their base of tricks. These tricks will
help them a lot in future competitions and tournaments."
