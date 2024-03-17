               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan National Judo Teams Tested For Belt Degrees


3/17/2024 9:07:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official examination for belt degrees was held at the training center for national judo teams, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF).

According to the ACF, more than 250 athletes passed the exam according to their age.

Judokas were presented with appropriate belts and certificates.

ACF sports director Kamran Talybov said that the 4th such event was held: "Before that, belt degree exams were organized in the cities of Baku, Ganja and Sabirabad. After that, it is planned to be held in different regions and cities throughout the year. Today, a total of 250 "Many athletes took the exam at different belt levels. The main goal is to test the children's basic knowledge, technical skills and expand their base of tricks. These tricks will help them a lot in future competitions and tournaments."

