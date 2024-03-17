AFFA Official Receives New Appointment From UEFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Konul Mehdiyeva, head of AFFA's International Relations Department, member of the organization's Executive Committee, received another appointment from UEFA, Azernews reports, citing the official website of the national association.

According to the information, she will be a UEFA representative in the matches of the 1st group of the A league in the 2nd round of the qualifying round of the European Championship among women under 17.

It should be noted that the teams of France, Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia will compete in this group. The matches will be held in Germany from March 18 to 24.