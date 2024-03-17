Road Accident Kills 21, Injures 38 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 17 (KUNA) -- At least 21 people lost their lives while 38 others received injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Sunday, said officials.
The head of the information department for Helmand's provincial government, Sher Mohammad Wahdat in a statement to the media said that the crash took place on the Kandahar-Herat highway in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district in Helmand province involving a fuel truck and a passenger bus. He confirmed that 21 people lost their lives while 38 others were injured, with 11 of them in critical condition. The accident was triggered when a bus collided with a motorbike and subsequently crashed into an oil-laden tanker, causing both vehicles to ignite and burn down.
Earlier in December 2022, a vehicle overturned and caught fire in Afghanistan's high-altitude Salang Pass, killing 31 people and leaving dozens more with burn injuries. (end)
sbk
MENAFN17032024000071011013ID1107987146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.