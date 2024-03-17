Road Accident Kills 21, Injures 38 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 17 (KUNA) -- At least 21 people lost their lives while 38 others received injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Sunday, said officials.

The head of the information department for Helmand's provincial government, Sher Mohammad Wahdat in a statement to the media said that the crash took place on the Kandahar-Herat highway in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district in Helmand province involving a fuel truck and a passenger bus. He confirmed that 21 people lost their lives while 38 others were injured, with 11 of them in critical condition. The accident was triggered when a bus collided with a motorbike and subsequently crashed into an oil-laden tanker, causing both vehicles to ignite and burn down.

Earlier in December 2022, a vehicle overturned and caught fire in Afghanistan's high-altitude Salang Pass, killing 31 people and leaving dozens more with burn injuries. (end)

