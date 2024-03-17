'Cultural Universe' Platform Launched In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Cultural Universe, has been launched by the Ministry of Culture (), a cutting-edge platform that makes use of metaverse technology to give users an immersive and interactive experience of the rich legacy of Saudi Arabia.

On this platform, users can take a virtual trip through time, beginning with the establishment of Saudi Arabia in 1727 and ending in the present. Explore a wide range of cultural topics related to Saudi Arabia on this interactive platform, including the arts, architecture, design, heritage, theatre, cinema, culinary arts, libraries, visual arts, and literature.

Cultural Universe goes beyond a simple virtual tour by offering extensive customization options. Users can create their own avatars, control their movements within the platform, and adjust the graphics and language to their preference. The platform boasts a stunning 360-degree view of the virtual environment, enabling users to explore every detail and immerse themselves in the experience.

Visitors can also learn about the Ministry of Culture and its affiliated entities, thus gaining a deeper understanding of the efforts to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage.

This groundbreaking platform represents a significant leap forward in utilizing metaverse technology for cultural purposes. It provides a unique and engaging way for people worldwide to explore the rich tapestry of Saudi culture, fostering a deeper appreciation for its history and traditions.–SPA

