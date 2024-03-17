ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India renews partnership with Protean to advance 'Beti Padhao' scholarship initiative

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 15, 2024 : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has reinforced its commitment to accelerate gender equality in education by renewing its collaboration with Protean eGov Technologies, a leader and pioneer in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday (March 7) at Protean's headquarters in Mumbai to advance the 'Beti Padhao' (educate daughters) scholarship initiative across India.

The 'Beti Padhao' scholarship initiative, initially launched in March 2022 by AM/NS India, has so far positively impacted nearly 650 underprivileged young women from the states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by AM/NS India leadership, including Mr. Keiji Kubota, Deputy Director of HR & Admin and Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head of CSR, along with Protean’s leadership Mr. Jayesh Sule, WTD & COO.

AM/NS India endeavours to provide financial assistance to underprivileged women through this initiative which is aligned with the year’s International Women's Day theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’. Students nationwide are encouraged to apply for scholarships to pursue diverse educational goals, including courses in the technical, medical, and professional programs, undergraduate education, as well as national and state sports, subject to eligibility criteria.

KEIJI KUBOTA, DEPUTY DIRECTOR – HR & ADMINISTRATION, ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS INDIA), said: "Our 'Beti Padhao' scholarship makes a meaningful difference by assisting students from disadvantaged backgrounds in achieving their personal and professional aspirations, thereby fostering inclusive growth. Increasing access to quality education for high-achieving young women will greatly contribute to our nation's objective of eliminating gender bias in education. This initiative reinforces our commitment to creating ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures.’”

Entrusted with overseeing the scholarship process, Protean Vidyasaarathi will manage application validation, scholarship awards, and fund disbursement.

GOPA KUMAR, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, PROTEAN EGOV TECHNOLOGIES LTD., said: "We are deeply honoured to strengthen our commitment with AM/NS India in this impactful initiative dedicated to advancing education for underprivileged girls. Protean Vidyasaarathi platform enables large corporates to channelise their CSR spending to make a true societal impact. This aligns seamlessly with Protean's mission of social and financial inclusion as we persist on the path of Building for Billions."







