Rainbow Children’s Hospital Conducts National Conference – Autism ODYSSEY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 15th March, 2024: Rainbow Children's Hospital, in partnership with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) and Marham Resonating Resilience NGO, is all set to host the highly anticipated two-day national conference on autism, named AUTISM ODYSSEY. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, this landmark event aims to bring together an extensive network of over 250 stakeholders in the autism field, ranging from eminent developmental pediatricians, child psychiatrists, and pediatric neurologists to dedicated psychologists, therapists, special educators and corporate professionals.



AUTISM ODYSSEY is designed as a comprehensive platform that adopts a holistic lifespan approach towards understanding and addressing the complexities of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). By delving into the challenges and opportunities presented at different stages of life, the conference seeks to foster greater awareness, collaboration, and inclusion within the autism community and society at large.



Spanning across two enriching days, the conference kicks off with a series of insightful workshops on March 16th (Day 1), providing attendees with hands-on learning experiences and practical tools for supporting individuals with autism. These workshops will cover a diverse array of topics, ranging from early intervention strategies to innovative therapeutic approaches and inclusive educational practices.



The momentum continues on Day 2 with a dynamic scientific program featuring keynote addresses, lectures, and symposia led by renowned experts and thought leaders in the field of autism research and intervention. Participants can expect thought-provoking discussions on the latest developments, evidence-based practices, and emerging trends shaping the landscape of autism care and advocacy.



In addition to the academic agenda, the organizers have thoughtfully curated cultural activities customised to the interests of children with autism, providing them with a nurturing and inclusive environment to thrive and express themselves.



Beyond the medical and academic community, AUTISM ODYSSEY aims to attract a diverse audience, including elite professionals such as teachers, employers, therapists, and faculty members from institutions across India. The distinguished presence of such stakeholders would throw light on the collective commitment towards understanding the challenges faced by individuals with autism and championing initiatives that promote their holistic well-being and societal integration. The workshops during the event are scheduled to cover a range of topics from inclusive educational practices to communication interventions also employment assisted living vocational training catering to all age groups.



The 2-day event, to be held at Rainbow Children’s Hospital , Road no. 2, Banjara Hills and Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Raod no. 10, Banjara Hills and Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, will be graced by the esteemed guests Shri R V Karnan, IAS, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, CMD – Rainbow Children’s Hospital, , Dr B V Ram Kumar, Director (OFFG) – NIEPID, Smt B Shailaja, Commissioner – Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens, Govt. of Telangana, Ms Archana Suresh, Director – Telangana Social Impact Group, CSR wing, Govt. OF Telangana, Dr Lokesh Lingappa, Pediatric Neurologist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Dr Lakshman Garlapati, Immediate Past President – IAP TCB, Dr Minhaj Nasirabadi, President- Indian Psychiatric Society, Telangana Branch, Mrs Sunita Kumar – Founder, MAA Research Foundation, Dr Anupama Reddy, Secretary – Aryajanani Trust, amongst others.



At its core, AUTISM ODYSSEY is driven by a shared vision of encouraging greater empathy, inclusivity, and empowerment for individuals with autism, while also advocating for a more compassionate and understanding societal response towards neurodiversity.





