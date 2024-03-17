OIC Participates at the First Coordination Meeting on Combatting Anti-Muslim Hatred

(MENAFN- OIC) Strasbourg, 15 March 2024



A delegation from the OIC General Secretariat and the OIC Mission to the EU took part at the first coordination meeting on Combating Anti-Muslim hatred held on 14-15 March 2024 in Strasbourg, France, co-organized by Council of Europe Special Representative on Antisemitic, Anti-Muslim and Other Forms of Religious Intolerance and Hate Crimes and European Commission’s Coordinator on Combatting Anti-Muslim Hatred.



The meeting brought together Special Envoys, Coordinators, and Experts from Member States of the European Union and Council of Europe, UN, OSCE, European Court of Human Rights, European Court of Justice, and Civil Society Organisations, to discuss the growing trend of Anti-Muslim hatred in Europe and beyond, share expertise and exchange views on future work to combat Anti-Muslim hatred. The event was also an occasion to mark the UN designation of 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.



The OIC welcomes all initiatives aimed at combating Anti-Muslim Hatred and other forms of discrimination.







