stc sponsors the Al Qabas Ramadan Padel Tournament for the 3rd year in a row

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 16 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of the 3rd Al Qabas Ramadan Padel Tournament. stc’s sponsorship role in the tournament follows its strategic partnership with Al Qabas, which was initiated prior to the launch of the first tournament 3 years ago. The tournament comes as an additional under stc’s 2024 Ramadan campaign called “With good, we go further” in line with the Company’s extensive corporate social responsibility program.

The Al Qabas Padel tournament will begin on March 14th with the finals taking place on March 22nd at the Al Yousifi Football Courts in Dasman. The tournament will include different categories this year, allowing children and adults of all ages to participate in the exciting and widely followed tournament. There will be a total of 7 categories including males only, females only, mixed advance, mixed beginners, juniors, father & child, and 40+.

stc pointed out that the rapid closure of the registration for the Al Qabas Ramadan Padel Tournament reflects the high demand from athletes and the Kuwaiti youth to participate and compete in such competitions. Throughout the entire tournament, Al Qabas will be reporting on the action at the padel grounds through its social media platforms while engaging with players and fans.

Similar to its previous years in sponsoring the padel tournament, stc will be welcoming participants and attendees at the ‘stc village’. The Company will also be distributing valuable prizes to the winning players, while showcasing its range of cutting-edge digital and telecom solutions. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Flare Fitness, stc will host the “Your calories = internet” competition. Aside from that, the Company will be organizing a Girgean activity for families where sweets will be distributed to children alongside an old folk dance and Ramadan themed music. Through this initiative, stc aims to engage with the attendees in an exciting atmosphere which has gained a wide following over the years, bringing excitement to the month of Ramadan.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are thrilled to once again to sponsor Al Qabas’s Padel Tournament for the third year in a row, which has become a tradition in Kuwait during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Our strategic partnership with Al Qabas aspires to nurture the upcoming athletes within this sport, providing them with a platform to truly showcase their athletic abilities amongst a live audience. Aside from our sponsorship role, we look forward to greeting athletes and attendees at our pavilion where we will be hosting a variety of exciting programs and activities. This initiative strongly aligns with one of the key pillars under our CSR strategy, with a focus on empowering the younger generation and Kuwait’s sports community. It also aligns with our commitment to promote the importance of healthy habits that can bring value to our customers, employees, and the community we serve.”

AlJasem added, “This year, the tournament includes a diverse range of categories for both advanced players and beginners. Based on our experience in sponsoring the previous tournaments, the lively atmosphere and competitive nature of the tournament will surely bring a cheerful crowd that will add to the vibrant environment on the courts. At stc, we are keen to participate in events that enrich the social fabric in Kuwait, presenting entertainment opportunities in family-oriented settings. Having said that, we take on a progressive approach by collaborating with various entities in Kuwait to create lasting memories for attendees and settings that foster the spirit of teamwork and community. We look forward to the exciting developments that will occur throughout this tournament and wish all participants the best of luck!”

