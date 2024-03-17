LAPITA, DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS UNVEILS EXCITING EASTER LU’WOW WEEKENDER WITH FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES AND RELAXATION

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 14th March 2024 - Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the UAE’s first and only Polynesian resort, invites families to experience its upcoming Easter Lu’WOW Weekender in March. The extravagant celebration blends the magic of Easter with family entertainment through a themed staycation and curated activities.



The sixth edition of the Lu’WOW Weekender, taking place from Friday 29th Match to Sunday 31st March 2024, promises an unforgettable staycation experience for all families, brimming with delightful activities and special treats in store for guests of all ages. As part of Lapita’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, the Lu’WOW Weekender features a range of accommodation packages, starting from AED 1,099++ for a King Room and AED 1,599++ for an Upgraded Family Suite.



Throughout the weekend, families will be treated to a plethora of engaging activities designed to keep the little ones entertained. On Saturday, 30th March, Kalea and Ari Restaurant await guests, offering up delicious breakfast options and a themed brunch from 1:00pm until 4:00pm, priced at AED 250 per person with soft beverages at AED 175 for kids aged 6-12. Children are invited to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, complete with exciting prizes waiting to be discovered. Additionally young eco-enthusiasts can partake in the Hydroponic Farm activities during the Little Eco Growers Session, fostering a deeper connection with sustainability and agriculture.



Sundays at Lapita are dedicated to rejuvenation and relaxation, with morning yoga sessions offering a serene start to the day. Guests can also enjoy invigorating Aqua Gym sessions at the family pool, followed by captivating performances by the resort’s talented artists, ensuring a perfect conclusion to the Easter Lu’WOW Weekender experience.







As an added bonus, families booking the weekend away will receive the special perk of two children below 6 years old staying and dining for free, enhancing the family-friendly atmosphere and making cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Guests booking the Lu’WOW Weekender can enjoy a single-entry visit to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai or LEGOLAND® Waterpark Dubai.







