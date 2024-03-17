Jazz Paintings Exhibition Unveiled In Azerbaijan's Salyan District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Salyan State Art Gallery of the Shirvan-Salyan Regional
Culture Department, the creative exhibition "Jazz Paintings" was
opened.
Azernews reports that the exhibition was dedicated to the memory
of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer and jazzman Vagif
Mustafazade.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the head of
the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department Shahin Shahbazov
spoke about the life and work of Vagif Mustafazade. The head of the
department noted that Vagif Mustafazade, who created the
jazz-mugham style, added Azerbaijani jazz elements to the world
jazz. Today, Azerbaijani jazz is heard in four corners of the
world.
Director of Salyan State Art Gallery Kurchaily Mammadov said in
his speech that the exhibition includes portraits of famous jazzmen
such as Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Charles Lloyd, along with Vagif
Mustafazade.
The artist Iman Mustafayev, who spoke at the ceremony,
emphasized that organizing such creative exhibitions in the regions
is pleasing to the audience.
Then the event participants got acquainted with the
exhibition.
A total of 34 works of 18 artists, including 7 professionals, 11
teenagers and children, are displayed at the "Jazz Paintings"
creative exhibition. The works are mainly in portrait, veduta and
landscape genres. Aynur Abbasova's "Meeting with Aziza", "Unknown
Saxophonist", "Frank Sinatra", "Nina Simone", Joshgun Mammadov's "I
get involved in Baku nights", "Evening Radio", "Shahin Novrasli",
Turkan Akhundova's "Charles Lloyd", Ilham Isayev's "Dream I Saw",
Ingilab Abdullayev's "Improvisation to Icherisheher", Ayla
Mahmudova's "Jazz, I Love You", Khayal Abdullayev's "Portrait of
Vagif" and other paintings were met with great interest by
viewers.
Jazzmen Elshan and Elchin Sadigov and Ruslan Gurbanov performed
various jazz compositions at the exhibition.
The creative exhibition will continue until March 30.
MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.