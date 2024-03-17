Ukrainian Forces Stop Three Russian Sabotage Groups In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards and fighters from other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have prevented three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy region from penetrating deep into Ukraine.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In one instance, the border guards, who were carrying out a combat mission in one sector of the state border, discovered several members of the enemy sabotage group who were moving from the territory of the aggressor country. They immediately opened fire on the saboteurs, and a shooting battle ensued," the post said.

In the other two instances, the border guards and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also discovered enemy sabotage groups and opened fire on saboteurs.

"To strengthen the direction of the approach of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the reserves of the units of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard and Armed Forces of Ukraine were brought forward, and artillery and mortar units were involved," the State Border Guard Service said.

In all three cases, the coordinated actions of Ukrainian units disrupted the plans of the saboteurs, forcing the enemy to retreat.