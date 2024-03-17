               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Prime Minister


3/17/2024 8:05:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
