Kuwait Amir Receives Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
