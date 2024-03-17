92 Gazans Martyred, 130 Injured In Past 24 Hrs. - Authorities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 17 (KUNA) -- Some 92 Palestinians fell martyred and 130 others suffered injuries in nine Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities announced on Sunday.

The death toll of the Israeli occupation's aggression on the enclave; since October 7 of last year, has thus soared to 31,645 and the number of injuries has hit 73,676, it added. (end)

