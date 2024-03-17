Armed Forces Execute Food Aid Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army on Sunday executed six airdrops delivering food assistance to various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.The delivery operation involved two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from Egypt, two from the United States, and one from Germany.This action is part of Jordan's leadership in international efforts to provide food aid to those affected by the ongoing Israeli war, particularly during the month of Ramadan.The Armed Forces underlined that they will continue their humanitarian efforts, sending aid via air transport from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or through airdrops and ground convoys to Gaza.