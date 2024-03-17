TRC Receives 8,267 Complaints During 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar.17 (Petra) -During 2023, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) received 8,267 complaints related to telecommunication and postal services, with a processing rate of 94.7%.
According to TRC telecommunications and postal sector indicators for 2023, a total of 5,704 complaints were received on Internet services, while the number of grievances on cellular services hit 2,408.
Additionally, a total of 105 complaints about fixed-line services were submitted to TRC, while 50 others were related to postal services.
TRC receives complaints and follows them up via toll-free number designated for complaints (117000), or e-mail (COMPLAINTS&...), the commission's Facebook page, "X" platform, and its website directly linked to the automated system to receive and follow up on complaints or attend in person.
