JFDA Implements New Antibiotic Dispensing Measures To Combat Bacterial Resistance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has introduced a fresh set of protocols to regulate antibiotic distribution, aiming to preserve their efficacy and combat bacterial resistance. These measures will commence in early April.According to Director General Nizar Mahdiyat, the initiatives align with the National Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance 2023-2025 and extend the Foundation's ongoing efforts since 2017 in this domain.The implemented measures involve establishing a framework for dispensing injectable antibiotics, categorizing them based on a Watch Group and consulting antimicrobial resistance data (Antibiogram) and expert opinions.The updated classification mandates the dispensing of controlled antibiotics solely through specialized medical prescriptions and designated dispensing forms. Additionally, public pharmacies will have limited quantities, while certain antibiotics will be exclusively dispensed in hospitals under the supervision of infectious diseases or relevant specialists.Mahdiyat outlined the antibiotics subject to these regulations, including Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin, Tobramycin, Ertapenem, Imipenem/Cilastatin, Ceftazidime, Piperacillin/tazobactam, Telcoplanin, Delafloxacin, Vancomycin IV, Meropenem, Streptomycin IV, and Cefepime, while exempting Ceftriaxone, Cefuroxime, and Cefuroxime to maintain local market availability, albeit with stringent dispensing requirements.These measures, recently published on the JFDA's website, reflect global trends, respond to limited antibiotic production, and reinforce the Foundation's oversight efforts, in line with its directives and Antibiotic Dispensing Control Committee recommendations.