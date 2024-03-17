Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of Mauritania's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar HE Mohammed Al-Amin Salman.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, stressing all support to advance the bilateral relations to a closer cooperation in various fields.