Action For Violating Model Code Within 100 Minutes: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said action for violating the model code of conduct would be taken within 100 minutes upon receiving complaints.

In the state, 1.99 crore voters can participate in the elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, approximately 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state.

"In the state there are 264,760 voters aged over 85. Similarly, there are 11,028 voters over 100 years old, and 41 voters over 120 years old. Arrangements will be made for voters to choose between voting at polling stations and from their homes," he said.

The number of service voters is 108,572. The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 is 365,504 and the number of voters in the age group of 20 to 29 is 39,31,717.

Regarding the election schedule, the chief electoral officer said the notification for elections will be issued on April 29. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

Voting will take place on May 25, followed by counting on June 4. The entire election process will be completed before June 6.

There will be 19,812 polling stations in the state, including 6,224 urban and 13,588 rural polling stations, with 2,289 vulnerable and 63 critical polling stations.

Each polling station will accommodate an average of 1,001 voters, with all necessary facilities ensured.

Anurag Agarwal said 15 companies of central armed police forces have already arrived, and the Home Ministry has been requested for 200 more companies. Additionally, Haryana Police and home guard personnel would be deployed during the elections.

Regarding recruitment processes during the election period by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission, he said the formation of a committee under the Chief Secretary, which will meet at least twice a week and send its recommendations to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Permission will be sought from the Election Commission for immediate appointments if required, he added.

He urged political parties and contesting candidates to adhere to the model code of conduct and appealed to voters to participate actively in the elections.