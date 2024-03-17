Setback For Bangladesh As Tanzim Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI Series Decider Against Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Mirpur, March 17 (IANS) Bangladesh has suffered a big setback ahead of the ODI series-deciding encounter with Sri Lanka as in-form young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has suffered an injury and will miss the match. The series has been marred by injuries to several players and this time the injury news has emerged from Bangladesh camp.

The Bangladesh team management has informed us that Tanzim Hasan is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right hamstring and therefore will not participate in the ODI series-deciding third and final match against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday.

Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that the 21-year-old is“not fit to play” the decisive ODI.“Tanzim is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right hamstring. He did not feel any better at training today and is not fit to play tomorrow,” Khan stated.

Tanzim took three big wickets in the ODI series opener –- sending back Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Sadeera Samarawickrama -– playing an important role in Bangladesh's six-wicket win. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud, who last featured in an ODI for Bangladesh in December 2023 against New Zealand, has been called up as Tanzim Hasan's replacement.

The three-match ODI series is tied at 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting decider. Following the conclusion of the ODI leg of the tour, both teams will play two Tests in Sylhet and Chattogram, which will form a part of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.