Israeli PM declines Hamas proposal, approves Rafah plan

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has declined the recent truce as well as detainee-swap offer by Hamas and has consented an IDF scheme to initiate a mission in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, Israeli press stated on Friday.



”The IDF is prepared for the operation and to evacuate the [civilian] population,” the Premier`s administration stated in a declaration, as quoted by the an Israeli news agency.



Previously in the day, Hamas declared on social media that it had offered its “vision” of a detainee exchange with Israel to Qatari as well as Egyptian intermediaries and was also waiting for a ceasefire deal which would include the retreat of Israel Defense Forces from Gaza.



As stated by a news agency, which has viewed the offer, the Palestinian army offered the freeing of Israeli females, together with female fighters, kids, the old people as well as sick captives, in return for Israel releasing amid 700 as well as 1,000 Palestinian detainees. Once the detainee swap is done, Hamas stated it would be willing to discussion of a date for an everlasting ceasefire.



The Jewish state, though, discharged the offer and blamed Hamas of asking for “unrealistic demands.”



On Thursday, Netanyahu also repeated Israel’s fortitude to finish its task of “eliminating” Hamas.



Israel’s decision to continue with a land invasion into Rafah comes following frequent cautions from the global community, together with the United States as well as Egypt, not to go in the town where some 1.5 million Palestinians are presently taking refuge.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107987044