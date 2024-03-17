Hamas releases conditions of everlasting ceasefire with Israel

(MENAFN) Palestinian weaponized team Hamas is asking for a swap of captives also the retreat of Israeli armies from Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal, a news agency has stated following a reviewal of the document.



Previously on Friday, Hamas declared on social media that it had provided its “vision” of a detainee exchange with Israel to Qatari as well as Egyptian intermediaries. The team stated it conducted the maneuver as part of discussions targeting “stopping the aggression against our people in Gaza, providing relief and assistance to them, and [facilitating] the return of those displaced [by the conflict].”



The news agency later on unveiled specifics of the Hamas offer, which it stated envisions a two-phase path-map in the way of putting an end to the conflict.



Based on the organization in the first phase, Hamas said it is willing to free Israeli females, together with female fighters, kids, the elderly as well as sick captives, in return Israel releasing between 700 as well as 1,000 Palestinian detainees, nearly a hundred of whom are doing life sentences.



The news agency stated that according to the offer, a deadline for an Israeli retreat from Gaza should be consented after the finishing of the first phase.



It also noted that Hamas unveiled it would also be willing to discuss a date for a lasting ceasefire following the first swap of detainees.



Based on the origination, the team wants every prisoner from both parties to be freed in the second phase of the strategy.

