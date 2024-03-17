More than 3,000 wounded during fire celebration in Iran

(MENAFN) Iran's annual Chaharshanbe Suri, or fire festival, took a devastating turn this year, with over 3,000 individuals left injured and a grim toll of at least 14 fatalities, as reported by the ISNA news agency citing data from the National Medical Emergency Organization (NMEO).



The festival, a vibrant precursor to Nowruz, the Iranian new year, traditionally ushers in festivities on the last Wednesday of the year, although celebrations often extend over several weeks leading up to the grand event. However, this year's revelries turned tragic as revelers faced perilous consequences amidst the jubilant atmosphere.



Between March 1 and 12, the NMEO recorded a staggering 3,253 injuries, ranging from minor burns to severe trauma, with approximately 100 individuals receiving immediate treatment for minor injuries at the scene. The toll of suffering extended to severe burns and eye damage, necessitating hospitalization for many, while the heartbreaking reality of at least 189 cases requiring limb amputations paints a grim picture of the festival's aftermath.



The essence of Chaharshanbe Suri lies in bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming the new through the traditional act of leaping over bonfires. However, the incorporation of modern customs involving fireworks, firecrackers, and homemade incendiary materials has escalated the risk of harm and tragedy during the festivities.



In response to the escalating safety concerns, Jafar Miadfar, the head of NMEO, revealed that authorities had implemented stringent measures this year to mitigate the use of illegal incendiary substances. A specialized task force was deployed, dedicating extensive efforts to monitoring and apprehending smugglers and sellers of hazardous materials in the lead-up to the celebrations. This proactive approach yielded significant results, with approximately 10 million incendiary items confiscated, underscoring the scale of the challenge faced by law enforcement in safeguarding public welfare.



As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, questions arise about the balance between preserving cherished cultural traditions and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens. While Chaharshanbe Suri embodies centuries-old customs and collective celebrations, the imperative for enhanced safety protocols and heightened awareness remains paramount in preventing future tragedies of this magnitude.



As Iran mourns the loss of lives and grapples with the scars left by this year's fire festival, there arises a collective call for reflection, accountability, and concerted efforts to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents from recurring in the future.

