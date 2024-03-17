Macron declares France intending on suggesting ‘Olympic ceasefire’ in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to propose a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. In an interview with Ukrainian media, Macron affirmed that he would seek a cessation of hostilities, aligning with the tradition of the Olympic Truce, a period historically observed to ensure the safety of athletes traveling to and from the games.



During the interview, Macron emphasized the importance of the host country adhering to the principles of the Olympic movement, which includes advocating for peace and cooperation among nations. He reiterated that the request for a ceasefire during the Olympics would be made in accordance with these principles, underscoring the message of peace that the games represent.



Macron also addressed the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympics, who are allowed to compete under a neutral flag due to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision.



Initially, the IOC had imposed a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. However, last year, the organization revised its stance, permitting individual athletes to participate under certain conditions.



The decision regarding Russian and Belarusian participation has been met with mixed reactions, particularly from Ukraine, whose President, Volodymyr Zelensky, initially called for a complete boycott of the games. Despite these concerns, Ukraine ultimately agreed to allow its athletes to compete, provided that Russian and Belarusian athletes participate as neutrals.



Macron's proposal for an 'Olympic ceasefire' highlights France's commitment to fostering peace and diplomacy, even amid ongoing international conflicts. As preparations for the Summer Olympics progress, discussions surrounding the potential impact of such a ceasefire on the Ukraine conflict and broader geopolitical dynamics are likely to intensify.

