OECD Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to a press release issued on Thursday, the unemployment rate across the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area stood at 4.8 percent in January. This figure represented a decline from the 4.9 percent rate recorded in December 2023, as indicated by data provided by the OECD.



Interestingly, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged in 23 OECD countries during January, it experienced an uptick in six nations, with decreases observed in only three countries. This pattern suggests a mixed landscape in terms of labor market dynamics across the OECD member states during the specified period.



The total number of unemployed individuals within the OECD area decreased to 33.5 million in January, a shift primarily attributed to a reduction in the number of unemployed younger workers aged 15 to 24 years old. This demographic group often faces particular challenges in entering or advancing within the workforce, so a decrease in their unemployment rate is a notable development.



In the European Union (EU) and the euro area specifically, the unemployment rate continued to maintain historically low levels. In January, the unemployment rate in the EU remained at 6 percent, while in the euro area, it stood at 6.4 percent. These figures underscore the ongoing stability and relative strength of the labor markets within these regions, despite broader economic fluctuations and uncertainties.

