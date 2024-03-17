Putin cancels nationalization of Danone Russia

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to remove French food conglomerate Danone's local subsidiary from the list of assets placed under temporary state management, as revealed in a document published on the legal acts portal on Wednesday. This decree marks a significant reversal from the measures implemented in July 2023, when Danone Russia's shares, controlled by its French parent company Produits Laitiers Frais Est Europe, were nationalized, resulting in over 83 million shares being transferred to state control. The reasons behind this decision have not been disclosed.



The Financial Times reported last month that Danone was exploring the sale of its operations in Russia to the local dairy company Vamin Tatarstan. The proposed deal was contingent upon approval from Russia's Agriculture Ministry, followed by a vote from a special government subcommittee responsible for endorsing exits by Western firms. Notably, the transaction price reportedly represented a 56 percent discount to the business's market value, as per the FT report.



Initially, Danone had affirmed its commitment to remain in Russia amidst Western sanctions, citing obligations to consumers, farmers, and employees. However, mounting pressure from stakeholders and activists prompted a change in strategy, leading to the announcement of plans to exit the market in 2022. The company anticipated that its withdrawal would incur a cost of USD1 billion, despite its earlier stance on staying in the country. Nevertheless, Danone pledged support for the rebranded entity, now known as Life & Nutrition, until the end of July of the following year, as it continues to localize production and maintain product quality for Russian consumers.

